Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

