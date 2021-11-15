PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.95.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.47. 155,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $249.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.66. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.54 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

