Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 203.25 ($2.66).

Shares of TW opened at GBX 158.70 ($2.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 142.30 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 163.79. The stock has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Jitesh Gadhia bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £104,300 ($136,268.62). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 70,186 shares of company stock valued at $10,460,009.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

