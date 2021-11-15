PennantPark Investment (PNNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PNNT opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.