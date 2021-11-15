Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after buying an additional 337,620 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the second quarter valued at $207,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 119.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 47.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

STOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.