Pensionfund Sabic Invests $2.36 Million in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

NYSE A opened at $160.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.96. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.19 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

