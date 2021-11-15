Pensionfund Sabic Raises Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 41.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after buying an additional 1,596,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,938,000 after buying an additional 93,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after buying an additional 551,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

NYSE:CPB opened at $41.55 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

