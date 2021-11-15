Pensionfund Sabic Sells 2,000 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments increased its position in STORE Capital by 119.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in STORE Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after buying an additional 643,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in STORE Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,808,000 after buying an additional 474,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 68.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,513,000 after buying an additional 405,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in STORE Capital by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,195,000 after buying an additional 337,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

