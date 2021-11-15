Pensionfund Sabic Trims Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after acquiring an additional 626,654 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Moody’s by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after buying an additional 561,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,697,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,587,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,333,646,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $388.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $261.38 and a 12-month high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,341 shares of company stock valued at $511,650. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

