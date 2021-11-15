Pepemon Pepeballs Trading Up 47.8% This Week (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $4,717.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for $201.46 or 0.00306037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00218440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010772 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00086647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

