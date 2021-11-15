PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 254,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,334,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.10 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $224.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.