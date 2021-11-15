PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.36). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals news, Director Clay Thorp purchased 10,000 shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.03. 124,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,671. The company has a market cap of $145.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 3.04. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

