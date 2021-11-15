PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie Sells 64,600 Shares

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 64,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$324,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$343,473.42.

Cameron Michael Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 3,200 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.47, for a total value of C$14,304.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 1,300 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.42, for a total value of C$5,746.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 1,600 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.40, for a total value of C$7,040.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Cameron Michael Ritchie sold 6,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total value of C$31,395.00.

Shares of PHX stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$4.74. 34,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,827. The company has a market cap of C$230.99 million and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.34. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.61 and a 1 year high of C$5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

