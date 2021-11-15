Pi Financial Raises Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target to C$3.70

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$3.45 to C$3.70 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of AMX stock opened at C$3.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$271.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of C$2.07 and a 1-year high of C$4.19.
About Amex Exploration
