Pi Financial Raises Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target to C$3.70

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$3.45 to C$3.70 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of AMX stock opened at C$3.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$271.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.50. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of C$2.07 and a 1-year high of C$4.19.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

