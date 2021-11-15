Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

BKBEF opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76. Pipestone Energy has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

