PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Reaches $0.0300

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. PirateCash has a market cap of $772,872.08 and approximately $1,400.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,547,070 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

