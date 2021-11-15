PirateCash Price Tops $0.0300 on Top Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $772,872.08 and approximately $1,400.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,547,070 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.