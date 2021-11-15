Pizza Price Tops $0.0407 on Top Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $244,429.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004321 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00282140 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008289 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.50 or 0.00670734 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

