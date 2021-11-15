Playgroundz (IOG) Achieves Market Cap of $257,546.89

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 15th. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $257,546.89 and approximately $1,280.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00071208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00074647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00095994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,963.04 or 1.00491099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.62 or 0.07164636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

