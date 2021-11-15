PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) vs. Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Critical Analysis

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) and Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PLx Pharma and Cytokinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLx Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cytokinetics 0 0 11 0 3.00

PLx Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.44%. Cytokinetics has a consensus price target of $50.55, indicating a potential upside of 28.98%. Given PLx Pharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PLx Pharma is more favorable than Cytokinetics.

Volatility and Risk

PLx Pharma has a beta of 4.4, suggesting that its share price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytokinetics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.3% of PLx Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Cytokinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of PLx Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cytokinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PLx Pharma and Cytokinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLx Pharma N/A -125.55% -31.82% Cytokinetics -1,061.13% -204.75% -36.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLx Pharma and Cytokinetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLx Pharma $30,000.00 11,226.79 -$15.21 million ($2.79) -4.40 Cytokinetics $55.83 million 58.88 -$127.29 million ($3.09) -12.68

PLx Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLx Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PLx Pharma beats Cytokinetics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc. is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. The company was founded by Ronald R. Zimmerman on November 12, 2002 and is headquartered in Sparta, NJ.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS). The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.