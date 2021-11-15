POA (POA) Trading 1,203.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 823.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. POA has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
