POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 3,041.2% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

POET Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.83. 353,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,858. POET Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

