PolkaCover (CVR) One Day Volume Tops $174,316.00

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. In the last week, PolkaCover has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00070817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00074242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00095904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,492.04 or 1.00320997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,591.02 or 0.07141595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.