Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 8.87%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSIX opened at $4.48 on Monday. Power Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.