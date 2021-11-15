Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 8.87%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSIX opened at $4.48 on Monday. Power Solutions International has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.24.
About Power Solutions International
Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.