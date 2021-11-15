PowerPool (CVP) Achieves Market Cap of $60.54 Million

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, PowerPool has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00002595 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $60.54 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00218807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00086526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,494,220 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

