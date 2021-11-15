PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in PPG Industries by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PPG opened at $161.64 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.10 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

