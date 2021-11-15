Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Down 98.9% in October

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the October 14th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRDSY. Barclays assumed coverage on Prada in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Prada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.40.

PRDSY traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. Prada has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Prada SpA operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of luxury goods. Its products include leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances. Its brands include Miu Miu, Church’s, Cas Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi. The company was founded by Mario Prada in 1913 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

