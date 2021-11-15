Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Down to $39.55

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.55, but opened at $38.42. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 509 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $515.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -9.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,274,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,410,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,727.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 121,260 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,170,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

