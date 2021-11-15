Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

APTS opened at $13.81 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $731.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.