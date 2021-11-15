Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 276.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRLD. Barclays dropped their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of PRLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,585. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $762.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

