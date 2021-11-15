Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

PVG stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

