Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $52.36 Million Stock Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,847,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of American Public Education worth $52,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,297.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $25.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.51. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

