Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 41,463 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,463 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.87% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $50,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,393,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,717,000 after purchasing an additional 884,657 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,123,000 after purchasing an additional 814,232 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,051,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,274,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

