Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 14,393 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 517,113 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $46,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $103,825,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $97.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.81. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

