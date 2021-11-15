Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 364 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 595,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $44,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $77.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.