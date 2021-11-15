Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,284 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $49,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $68.00 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

