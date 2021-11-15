Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.610-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PRIM opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.33. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

