Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 3,015 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 152.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Intuit by 8.0% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Intuit by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intuit by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Intuit by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $634.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.62. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $337.72 and a one year high of $631.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.51 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.91.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

