Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 3,268 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.23.

NASDAQ COST opened at $518.51 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $520.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $470.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $229.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.