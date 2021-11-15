Private Trust Co. NA Sells 163 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,645,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,431,000 after acquiring an additional 85,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist raised their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.14.

American Tower stock opened at $272.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.79 and a 200 day moving average of $274.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

