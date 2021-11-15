Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $526,289.40 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $526,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $511,462.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $505,547.70.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $489,304.20.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total transaction of $486,222.10.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $474,560.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90.

PGNY stock opened at $60.72 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 67.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

