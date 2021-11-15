Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 207.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

