Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRVB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.32.

PRVB stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $400.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.84. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $24,470,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth $3,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 366.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 267,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 242,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the first quarter worth $2,408,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

