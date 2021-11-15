Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 2,351 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $122.36 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $123.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

