Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 61,740 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AGNC Investment worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,944 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,496 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 391.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,775,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

