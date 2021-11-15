Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,393 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of Greenbrier Companies worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,893,000 after purchasing an additional 488,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after purchasing an additional 24,505 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 710,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,975,000 after purchasing an additional 218,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.44. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $599.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBX. Susquehanna raised Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

