Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,928 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genpact by 449.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Genpact by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $383,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 411.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at $5,185,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

