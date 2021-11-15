Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,912 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oppenheimer stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a market cap of $666.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $315.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

In other Oppenheimer news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

