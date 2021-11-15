PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Plans $0.23 Dividend

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2273 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

OTCMKTS:PBCRY opened at $13.46 on Monday. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

