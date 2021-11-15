Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tapestry, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tapestry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.19.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $45.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.